NWA News: Billy Corgan’s NWA Files For New Trademark, Update on The NWA Title Situation

– Billy Corgan’s Lightning One, Inc. Company, which is the production company attached to the National Wrestling Alliance, applied to trademark ‘The Dumont Network’ for wrestling purposes. [Credit: PWinsider.com]

– Here is the latest video from the NWA, focusing on Josephus. Josephus had lost his attempt to win the NWA Title from Tim Storm, and then attacked and injured Storm after their match. Josephus was suspended by the NWA, but his job was done, as the injury he caused led to Storm dropping the title to Nick Aldis. Storm & Josephus recently met in an empty arena match, where Storm put his title rematch on the line in, he lost to Josephus, who is now being led by a spiritual guide. Storm is heading to this weekend’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood TV taping to speak about losing the title shot to Josephus.