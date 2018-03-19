NWA News: Latest Ten Pounds of Gold, Plans For Nick Aldis To Defend Title This Weekend, More NWA Videos

– NWA has released several new videos, including the latest Ten Pounds of Gold. One video features Jocephus responds to Nick Aldis’ NWA title defense against Crimson in Clarksville, Tenneseee (which is featured in Ten Pounds of Gold). The other is another title defense, with Aldis vs. Harlem Bravado.

– Aldis will defend the title on Friday and Saturday at House of Hardcore events in New York and Philadelphia. Austin Idol will appear at the events, which will be documented by Dave Lagana for Ten Pounds of Gold.