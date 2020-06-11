Various News: Nick Aldis Reaches 600 Days as Champion, Inside the NWA Showcases Harley Race’s Legacy, Nick Gage vs. Cassanova Valentine Set for ICW Event

– Per the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis has reached 600 days as champion. Nick Aldis won the title back on October 21, 2018 for the second time. That event where he won the title is viewable below.

– A new Inside the NWA episode was released this week showcasing the legacy of the late Harley Race. The episode features a discussion with Trevor Murdoch and David Marquez. Here’s a synopsis:

Inside The NWA returns with Episode 004 (heard first at https://www.patreon.com/Carnyland) with a deep dive discussion on the legacy of Harley Race. joe Galli hosts a special discussion with NWA Superstar Trevor Murdoch and NWA Powerrr announcer David Marquez. In this discussion, you’ll hear the cultural impact that Harley Race had on professional wrestling from two men who worked closely with the 8x NWA Worlds Champion after he retired from he ring. David Marquez worked with Harley Race doing WLW in the 90s. Trevor Murdoch was trained by Harley Race. These two men’s passion for the great NWA Champion comes through in this interview.

– ICW New York has announced Nick Gage vs. Casanova Valentine at No Holds Barred Vol. 2 The event is set for June 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. you can view that announcement below.