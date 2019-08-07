wrestling / News
Various News: NWA Promotes Announcement for Later Today, Obituary for Harley Race in NYT, CHIKARA Forms Partnership With Michinoku Pro
– The NWA is promoting that there will be an announcement on the “next step” for the NWA from company president Billy Corgan at 6:00 pm EST. You can check out that announcement below.
6pm ET Tonight!
Find out the next step for the National Wrestling Alliancehttps://t.co/NikePbW096 pic.twitter.com/Pcv76DIX9p
— NWA (@nwa) August 7, 2019
– The New York Times published an obituary this week on late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.
– CHIKARA and Michinoku Pro have announced that they are entering a new partnership. You can check out the announcement below.
BREAKING: We are proud to announce a new partnership between CHIKARA and @michipro_jp! Michinoku Pro is not just the biggest inspiration for CHIKARA, but our spiritual brethren as well. We look forward to forging a strong alliance with our friends across the globe! pic.twitter.com/KJ5QqD8lEx
— CHIKARA (@CHIKARApro) August 7, 2019
「チカラプロレスと業務提携」
みちのくプロレスとチカラプロレスが業務提携を結んだ。提携第１弾として、９月より毎月チカラプロレスより１名も選手がみちのくプロレスに来日予定。
ソニー・デファージ
身長: 188 cm 体重: 98 kg
出身地: オハイオ州シェイカーハイツ
デビュー: 2016年9月4日 pic.twitter.com/FH7G09TVYM
— みちのくプロレス≪公式≫ (@michipro_jp) August 7, 2019
