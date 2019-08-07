Various News: NWA Promotes Announcement for Later Today, Obituary for Harley Race in NYT, CHIKARA Forms Partnership With Michinoku Pro

– The NWA is promoting that there will be an announcement on the “next step” for the NWA from company president Billy Corgan at 6:00 pm EST. You can check out that announcement below.

6pm ET Tonight! Find out the next step for the National Wrestling Alliancehttps://t.co/NikePbW096 pic.twitter.com/Pcv76DIX9p — NWA (@nwa) August 7, 2019

– The New York Times published an obituary this week on late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.

– CHIKARA and Michinoku Pro have announced that they are entering a new partnership. You can check out the announcement below.

BREAKING: We are proud to announce a new partnership between CHIKARA and @michipro_jp! Michinoku Pro is not just the biggest inspiration for CHIKARA, but our spiritual brethren as well. We look forward to forging a strong alliance with our friends across the globe! pic.twitter.com/KJ5QqD8lEx — CHIKARA (@CHIKARApro) August 7, 2019