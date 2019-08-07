wrestling / News

Various News: NWA Promotes Announcement for Later Today, Obituary for Harley Race in NYT, CHIKARA Forms Partnership With Michinoku Pro

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Harley Race NWA Champion

– The NWA is promoting that there will be an announcement on the “next step” for the NWA from company president Billy Corgan at 6:00 pm EST. You can check out that announcement below.

The New York Times published an obituary this week on late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.

– CHIKARA and Michinoku Pro have announced that they are entering a new partnership. You can check out the announcement below.

