NWA News: Ricky Starks Signs, James Storm Title Defense

– The National Wrestling Alliance posted a new video featuring James Storm’s NWA National Title defense against Jorel Nelson. Following the bout, Storm cuts a promo about “deserving” the title.

– Also announced in the video is the signing of Independent wrestler Ricky Starks. Starks previously wrestled on the NWA 70th Anniversary event. He is set to be part of the NWA television tapings on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Atlanta.