Various News: NWA Tag Champs Filmed Content in LA, Full NWA Six-Man Tag Match Video, Ric Flair Announces Hella Mega Tour

– PWInsider reports that Thomas Lattimer and Royce Isaacs flew to Los Angeles to film new NWA content that will be used in the future after they won the NWA tag titles in Chicago.

– NWA released a new video featuring Nick Aldis and The Soul Burners vs. Ricky Stark, James Storm, and Peter Avalon. You can check out the video featuring the match below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared in a new promotional video announcing the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Weezer, and Fallout Boy. You can check out that video below.