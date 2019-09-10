wrestling / News
Various News: NWA Tag Champs Filmed Content in LA, Full NWA Six-Man Tag Match Video, Ric Flair Announces Hella Mega Tour
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Thomas Lattimer and Royce Isaacs flew to Los Angeles to film new NWA content that will be used in the future after they won the NWA tag titles in Chicago.
– NWA released a new video featuring Nick Aldis and The Soul Burners vs. Ricky Stark, James Storm, and Peter Avalon. You can check out the video featuring the match below.
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared in a new promotional video announcing the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Weezer, and Fallout Boy. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury
- Jim Ross on How He Thought AEW All Out Went, Why Jericho Isn’t Too Old to Be Champion
- Matt Hardy Wants to Finish Out His WWE Career in Broken Gimmick, Talks MSG Memories
- Steve Austin Says Wrestlers Have To Work Harder To Win Over Madison Square Garden Crowd