wrestling / News
NWA News: Talent Touring With Smashing Pumpkins in Australia, More Video Highlights
April 19, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that NWA talent are currently touring Australia as part of the Smashing Pumpkins’ Worlds Is a Vampire Festival, which was also covered by News.com.au. Natalia Markova decked Bryan Idol during a Smashing Pumpkins set at the event.
PWInsider also notes that NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebellion, NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton, Kenzie Page, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Alex Mason, and NWA officials Kyle Davis and Joe Galli have also been on the tour.
– NWA released the following Powerrr and NWA USA highlights:
