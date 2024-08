– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* Looks That Kill vs. AJ Cazana & Taylor Rising

* Kylie & Kenzie Paige vs. Tiffany Nieves & Reka Tehaka

* Ella Envy vs. Missa Kate

* Magic Jake Dumas & The Kidz vs. The Slime Ballz & Carson Drake

– NWA released some new videos: