NWA News: Tonight’s Powerrr Lineup, TV Tapings Scheduled for July 1 in Tampa
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s X account. Tonight’s show will feature Thom Latimer vs. Aron Stevens in the first-ever Mint Julep Match. You can view a preview video below:
– The National Wrestling Alliance also announced a new set of TV tapings scheduled for Tuesday, July 1 in Tampa Florida at the WEDU Studios:
LIVE Pro-Wrestling Returns to Tampa – Tuesday, July 1st!
Experience the action up close as the NWA Powerrr TV tapings come to WEDU Studios in Tampa, FL.
Join the stars of the National Wrestling Alliance and NWA President William Patrick Corgan on the road to NWA 77 for a night of thrilling matches.
Bring the whole family and be part of the studio audience as old-school tradition meets modern intensity.