– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s X account. Tonight’s show will feature Thom Latimer vs. Aron Stevens in the first-ever Mint Julep Match. You can view a preview video below:

– The National Wrestling Alliance also announced a new set of TV tapings scheduled for Tuesday, July 1 in Tampa Florida at the WEDU Studios: