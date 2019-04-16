NWA News: Video of Colt Cabana vs. Nick Aldis, Jim Cornette Hypes Crockett Cup

– The NWA has released video of Colt Cabana challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship over the weekend. You can see the video below, which was taken from ROH’s Masters of the Craft show from over the weekend. Cabana won the match by disqualification, which allowed Aldis to retain the title.

– The company also released the following video, featuring Jim Cornette and The Midnight Express hyping their appearance at the Crockett Cup show on April 27th: