NWA Offering Complimentary Tickets to Veterans for Alwayz Ready & Knox Out Powerrr

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced a partnership with the Veterans Success Center to offer complimentary tickets to US veterans for Alwayz Ready and the Knox Out Powerrr TV taping shows.

THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE (NWA) WELCOMES HEROES FROM THE VETERANS SUCCESS CENTER WITH UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE, KNOXVILLE TO ALWAYZ READY AND KNOX OUT EVENTS

KNOXVILLE — On June 11th and 12th 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will continue to honor the history of its storied 73 years existence by returning to its Tennessee roots, this time at the Knoxville Convention Center for its Alwayz Ready PPV and Knox Out Powerrr Television Taping events.

As part of NWA Outreach, the company’s ongoing efforts to help the communities it travels to, the NWA is proud to announce it has partnered with the Veterans Success Center at University of Tennessee, Knoxville to offer complimentary tickets to American heroes who have protected our country.

“We are thrilled with the wonderful opportunity NWA has provided our Vol student veterans by donating tickets to the PPV event. It’s an excellent chance for student veterans to connect to the Knoxville community, build comradery with each other, and be recognized for the significant contribution they give our state and country” said Jayetta M. Rogers, Director of the Veterans Success Center.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to offer some free entertainment to American heroes. This is just a small way I and the NWA can say thank you for their sacrifice and the sacrifices of their families,” said William Patrick Corgan, President and CEO of the NWA.

The Knoxville Convention Center will also host the Knox Out Powerrr Television Taping Event at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12 with matches to be broadcast on the following week’s episodes of NWA Powerrr and NWA USA on FITE TV and on the NWA YouTube Channel. For a full list of scheduled matches, head to NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

Tickets are on sale for both events now NWATix.com. Alwayz Ready will air live on the FITE TV streaming platform for $24.99 individually, and is included in the $49.99 NWA All Access annual pass available at https://www.fite.tv/join/nwa-powerrr/.