wrestling / News
NWA Offers Flash Sale For $10 Tickets To NWA 74
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a flash sale for tickets to NWA 74, offering them for a price of only $10 each. You can buy tickets here with the code NWA10. The event takes place over two nights on August 27-28 at the Chase in St. Louis. Here’s the lineup:
Night One
* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Cyon
* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Commonwealth Connection vs. La Rebellion
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Kerry Morton
* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2: Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi Wrenkowski, Max the Impaler, Natalia Markova, Jennacide, More TBD
* Beelzebu’s Bedlam Match: Miserably Faithful vs. The Ill Begotten
* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent
* EC3 vs. Mims
* Pope vs. Rodney Mack
* Pre-Show: Luke Hawx vs. VSK
* Pre-Show: Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh
Night Two
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus
* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie vs. Winner of Burke Invitational
* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas
* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex.
* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, Ruff ‘n’ Ready, The Fixers, Hawx Aerie, The Country Gentlemen, Team Ambition More TBD
* Mercurio vs. ‘Magic’ Jake Dumas
* Thom Latimer vs. Judais
* Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman
* Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon