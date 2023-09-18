NWA Owner Billy Corgan Gets Married

Billy Corgan is officially a hitched man, with the NWA owner and Smashing Pumpkins frontman getting married over the weekend. Corgan told WGN-TV that he and his longtime partner Chloe Mendel got married in Highland Park, Chicago on Saturday. PWInsider reports that NWA members Joe Galli, Jay Bradley, Aron Stevens, Natalia Markova and Mercurio were in attendance for the wedding ceremony.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.