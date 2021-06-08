NWA Reportedly Planning All-Women’s PPV

The NWA recently held its When Our Shadows Fall event on pay-per-view, and it seems that the promotion already has plans for one of its next events. Fightful Select has the details on what the company has in the works.

According to Fightful, the NWA has plans to announce an all-women’s pay-per-view for later in the year. While the company has not yet officially announced a date, the report mentions August 28 as a preliminary date that has been discussed.

An earlier report from PWInsider noted that the company had a “big announcement” set for tonight’s season premiere of NWA Powerrr, though it’s unknown if that is related to the all-women’s event.

Kamille became the NWA Women’s Champion at When Our Shadows Fall by defeating former champion Serena Deeb.