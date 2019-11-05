wrestling / News
NWA Powerr Episode 5 Livestream Online
– The livestream for today’s episode of NWA Powerr is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which premieres at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.
The episode is described as follows:
In Episode 4 of NWA Powerrr, it was the manipulation of Eli Drake that lead to the six man tag team match between Team Aldis and Team Storm. The stakes were high and in the end Team Aldis won and lead to Colt Cabana getting. this shot.
This rivalry with Colt Cabana and James Storm dates back to The NWA Crockett Cup and escalated when Storm manipulated an injury of Cabana to win the NWA National Championship.
Also in this episode of NWA Powerrr, Tim Storm speaks with Joe Galli about his future. Plus the in-ring debut of Thunder Rosa as she faces Ashley Vox. The Dawsons are in action but we know Eddie Kingston & Homicide are looking for their revenge.
We can confirm that Aron Stevens is looking to go one more round with Ricky Starks and has asked the National Wrestling Alliance for a special stipulation.
