This Week’s NWA Powerr Is Online

The latest episode of NWA Powerr sees Max The Impaler defend the World TV Title, and the full video is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which has the following card:

* NWA World TV Championship Match: Max the Impaler vs. Mr. Grim

* Liberty Bell Brawl 2: Blunt Force Trauma vs. The Immortals

* Pretty Empowered vs. Hollyhood Haley J & Tiffany Nieves

* Bryan Idol vs. Carson Drake

* Slade vs. Boz