This Week’s NWA Powerr Is Online
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr features part one of NWA Samhaim 2024, and the livestream is online. You can see the episode below courtesy of the NWA Twitter account, which has the following matches:
* #1 Contender’s Match: Natalia Markova vs. “Hollyhood” Haley J vs. Kylie Paige
* Six Man By the Book Street Fight: The Country Gentlemen vs. The SlimeBallz & a Mystery Partner
* The Immortals vs. Daisy Kill & Talos
It's 6:05! It's time for wrestling! It's time for #NWAPowerrr!
Wrestling's most controversial event RETURNS for the month of December! In the immortal words of Father James Mitchell, join the NWA as we present a "horrific holiday hellscape!" It's #NWASamhain! It's #NWAPowerrr! pic.twitter.com/oZCZOtbczA
— NWA (@nwa) December 3, 2024