NWA Powerr Results 9.26.23: NWA World Title Match, More
The latest NWA Powerrr saw multiple titles defended, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* NWA World TV Title Qualifying Match: Mims def. Chris Adonis, Jordan Clearwater, and Blake Troop
* Knox and Murdoch preview their Tag Title shot.
* Kamille def. Madi Wrenkowski
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos def. Brothers Of Funstruction
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 def. Jay Bradley
* Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising talk about their #1 contender tag team match against M95, which takes place next week.
* Joe Alonzo teases Pollo Del Mar about Silas Mason dumping her.
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma def. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox by DQ