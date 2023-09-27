NWA Powerr Results 9.26.23: NWA World Title Match, More

The latest NWA Powerrr saw multiple titles defended, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* NWA World TV Title Qualifying Match: Mims def. Chris Adonis, Jordan Clearwater, and Blake Troop

* Knox and Murdoch preview their Tag Title shot.

* Kamille def. Madi Wrenkowski

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos def. Brothers Of Funstruction

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 def. Jay Bradley

* Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising talk about their #1 contender tag team match against M95, which takes place next week.

* Joe Alonzo teases Pollo Del Mar about Silas Mason dumping her.

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma def. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox by DQ