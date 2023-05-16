NWA Powerr Results 5.16.12: Kenzie Paige Defends Women’s TV Title, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, with Kenzie Paige defending her World Women’s Television Championship and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Sierra

* EC3 cut a promo calling Thrillbilly Silas special, but noting he’s going to make Silas an offer he can’t refuse. He said he wants to be Silas’ “master” and compares him to a dog.

* Crockett Cup Tune-Up Match: Kratos & Odinson def. Cyon & Jordan Clearwater

* Rhett Titus and Thom Latimer cut a promo saying they’re going to win the 2023 Crockett Cup.

* Alex Taylor def. Psycho Boy Fodder & Koa Laxamana

* Dak Draper & Mims cur a promo promoting their NWA Tag Titles match next week, saying they’re going to win.

* Pretty Empowered def. Labrava Escobar & La Rosa Negra