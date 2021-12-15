wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr 12.14.21 Results: The Hex Defeat Mickie James & Kiera Hogan
NWA held another episode of Powerrr last night on FITE. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) defeated Mickie James and Kiera Hogan to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Team titles. You can find full results below, via Fightful:
* Trevor Murdoch discusses Mike Knox and Matt Cardona.
* Thom Latimer cut a promo on Nick Aldis.
* Sal Rinauro interrupted a promo by James Mitchell & Judais.
* Aron Stevens & Kratos def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)
* James Mitchell tested the loyalty of Sal Rinauro by having him bark like a dog, kiss boots, take a chokeslam, and drink blood.
* Melina cut a promo.
* Jax Dane and The End are now a trio
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. Kiera Hogan & Mickie James
* Natalia Markova cut a promo.
* Marshe Rockett signed with Idolmania Sports Management
* Billy Corgan stood by his decision to let Mike Knox compete at NWA Hard Times 2.
* Matt Cardona and Mike Knox cut a promo.
* Mike Knox def. Mims
"I'm just here to see my buddy, Trevor!" @TheMattCardona seems perplexed at @TheRealTMurdoch's reaction to his presence in the NWA.
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/YbMJAkH7fl
— NWA (@nwa) December 14, 2021
Another opportunity for @HoganKnowsBest3 as she teams with @MickieJames to challenge The Hex (@Sienna & @MartiBelle) for the Women's Tag Team Titles!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/ko8QhYzGbn
— NWA (@nwa) December 14, 2021
😱 Because he's in the "Christmas spirit," @MinisterReal has offered @SalRinauro a humiliating and grotesque "test of fealty" to demonstrate his true devotion!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/4iRlyv6fEa
— NWA (@nwa) December 14, 2021
Kicking off with a word from the CHAMP!
"Come at me direct…and I guarantee, at the end of the day, you'll have respect for the name Trevor Murdoch!"@TheRealTMurdoch has strong words for @bookmikeknox and @TheMattCardona!#NWAPowerrr on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/VO5MJrqOyQ
— NWA (@nwa) December 14, 2021
