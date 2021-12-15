NWA Powerrr 12.14.21 Results: The Hex Defeat Mickie James & Kiera Hogan

NWA held another episode of Powerrr last night on FITE. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) defeated Mickie James and Kiera Hogan to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Team titles. You can find full results below, via Fightful:

* Trevor Murdoch discusses Mike Knox and Matt Cardona.

* Thom Latimer cut a promo on Nick Aldis.

* Sal Rinauro interrupted a promo by James Mitchell & Judais.

* Aron Stevens & Kratos def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)

* James Mitchell tested the loyalty of Sal Rinauro by having him bark like a dog, kiss boots, take a chokeslam, and drink blood.

* Melina cut a promo.

* Jax Dane and The End are now a trio

* Natalia Markova cut a promo.

* Marshe Rockett signed with Idolmania Sports Management

* Billy Corgan stood by his decision to let Mike Knox compete at NWA Hard Times 2.

* Matt Cardona and Mike Knox cut a promo.

* Mike Knox def. Mims