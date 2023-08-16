wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 8.15.23: Kamille Battles Kylie Paige, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr featured Kamille taking on Kylie Paige in a non-title match and more. You can check out the results below from the episode, which aired on YouTube, per Fightful:
* Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor def. Joe Alonzo & Colby Corino
* Talos def. Judias after Sal the Pal distracted the referee and Gaagz The Gymp hit Judias with the Gaagz Reflex.
* Thom Latimer was interviewed backstage and said he doesn’t care who wins the NWA World’s Championship match at NWA 75 as he will cash in the TV Title for a title shot next. He also says that he and Chris Adonis will run through the competition when they team up next week.
* Danny Deals hosted DLZ.
* Magic Inc def. AJ Cazana & Natalia Markova
* Eric Jackson is interviewed and said that next week he’ll wake up everybody that’s been sleeping on him.
* Non-Title Match: Kamille def. Kylie Paige
* Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox were interviewed about their Tag Team Title Championship match on night two of NWA 75.
* Blunt Force Trauma def. EC3 & Jordan Clearwater
