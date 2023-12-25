– NWA presents a special Christmas Hangover edition of NWA Powerrr tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on the official NWA YouTube channel:

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Page vs. Kamille (c) [From NWA 75]

* Battle Royal

* Sal the Pal vs. Missa Kate

* Daisy Kill & Talos vs. Carson Drake & Lord Crewe