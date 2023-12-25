wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Christmas Hangover Lineup: Kamille vs. Kenzie Page Match Replay

December 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr Christmas Hangover Image Credit: NWA

– NWA presents a special Christmas Hangover edition of NWA Powerrr tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on the official NWA YouTube channel:

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Page vs. Kamille (c) [From NWA 75]
* Battle Royal
* Sal the Pal vs. Missa Kate
* Daisy Kill & Talos vs. Carson Drake & Lord Crewe

