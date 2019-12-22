wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Episode 11 to be Released Day Earlier This Week
December 22, 2019 | Posted by
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced that the next episode of NWA Powerrr will be released a day earlier this week. You can check out the announcement below.
Episode 11 of Powerrr will be released on NWA’s official YouTube channel on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6:05 pm EST. The show has normally been released on Tuesday.
#NWAPowerrr Update
As a special gift to our loyal @NWA fans, we will upload this week's NWA Power… 24 hours earlier than usual.
See Episode 11 of #NWAPowerrr at 6:05pm ET
MONDAY… December 23rd!https://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk
Please RT! pic.twitter.com/fLumSAd7CS
— NWA (@nwa) December 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Arik Cannon’s Tweet Copping to Botched AEW Dynamite Punches Apparently a Joke
- Ryback on WWE’s Wellness Policy and Drug Testing Methods, Says Triple H Is Never Tested
- Steve Austin On Refusing To Job To Brock Lesnar in 2002, Regretting His WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn
- Vince Russo On AEW & NXT Not Prioritizing Character Development, How He Saw Wrestlers Changing Into Caring Mostly About Memorizing Spots At The End of His TNA Run