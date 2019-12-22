wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Episode 11 to be Released Day Earlier This Week

December 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr Marty Scurll

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced that the next episode of NWA Powerrr will be released a day earlier this week. You can check out the announcement below.

Episode 11 of Powerrr will be released on NWA’s official YouTube channel on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6:05 pm EST. The show has normally been released on Tuesday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading