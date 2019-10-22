NWA Powerrr Episode 3 Livestream Online

– The livestream video is up for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the episode below, which will start at 6:05 PM ET and is described as follows:

In Episode 3, Tim Storm returns to address his future in wrestling after losing to Nick Aldis for Ten Pounds of Gold.

Also on this episode of NWA Power, Nick Aldis has asked to speak with Joe Galli one more time. After the last two weeks centering on the question of why won’t Kamille speak, Nick Aldis has agreed to talk with Joe Gali but only on the next challenger for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Also after the attack by the Dawsons in the NWA World Tag Team Championship Match between Kingston & Homicide vs. The Wild Cards, we’ve been told that Eddie Kingston plans to address this situation ASAP.

Also in action on this episode of NWA Powerrr, Marti Belle and Caleb Konley plus special appearances by Eli Drake, Colt Cabana, Jocephus, James Storm, and more.