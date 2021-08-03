wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Episode 37 Lineup: Kratos vs. Tyrus, Kenzie Page vs. Lady Frost

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr Episode 37

– NWA Powerrr Episode 37 debuts later tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:

* Kenzie Paige vs. Lady Frost
* Kratos vs. Tyrus
* Crimson vs. The Masked Man
* Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane
* Sal Rinauro vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Colby Corino

