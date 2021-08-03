wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Episode 37 Lineup: Kratos vs. Tyrus, Kenzie Page vs. Lady Frost
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
– NWA Powerrr Episode 37 debuts later tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:
* Kenzie Paige vs. Lady Frost
* Kratos vs. Tyrus
* Crimson vs. The Masked Man
* Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane
* Sal Rinauro vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Colby Corino
👀 Witness the conclusion of the 1⃣ST ROUND OF THE #ChampionSeries
Tonight on #NWAPowerrr:
🏆Page/Kratos v Frost/Tyrus
🏆Crimson/Boogie v Mystery/Jax
⬅️Alternate 4-way match:
Sal v Colby v Plunkett v Clearwater
Only on #FITE | 6:05pm ET⏰
[ Join NOW: https://t.co/BwEmPcz29n ] pic.twitter.com/DhacVaE0BH
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Reaction From WWE’s TV Partners To Bray Wyatt’s Release
- Ric Flair No Longer With WWE, Requested His Release, Voiced Frustration With Vince McMahon
- Ryback Enters WWE’s Ring Announcer Contest, Takes Shots At John Cena and Paul Heyman
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs