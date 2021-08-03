NWA Powerrr Episode 37 Lineup: Kratos vs. Tyrus, Kenzie Page vs. Lady Frost

– NWA Powerrr Episode 37 debuts later tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s show:

* Kenzie Paige vs. Lady Frost

* Kratos vs. Tyrus

* Crimson vs. The Masked Man

* Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane

* Sal Rinauro vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Colby Corino