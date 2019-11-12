NWA Powerrr Episode 6 Livestream Online

– The livestream for today’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which premieres at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

The episode is described as follows:

One of the big questions spanning not only this episode but the series is will Kamille speak and why hasn’t she. Last week, she involved herself in the NWA National Championship Match and left a ton of questions including did Nick Aldis send her to distract James Storm.

In this episode, we’ll see the first appearance of the new NWA National Champion Colt Cabana as he speaks on his big victory.

NWA Power kicks off with a special interview with the 8-Time NWA World Tag Team Champions The Rock N Roll Express. You’ve seen them all over the world lately including New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE Hall of Fame and All Elite Wrestling. They have come home to The NWA and could they be heading towards a challenge for the NWA World Tag Team titles.

The Main Event of the show is Outlaw Inc (Eddie Kingston & Hpmicide) vs. The Wild Cards (Thom Latimer & Royce Isaacs) for The NWA World Tag Team Championships.

Also on this show Marti Belle and Thunder Rosa debuts as a tag team after they joined forces last week against The NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kay. Trevor Murdoch faces Caleb Konley in one-on-one action. Plus the debut of the mysterious QUESTION MARK!