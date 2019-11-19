NWA Powerrr Episode 7 Livestream Online

– The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. This week’s episode, titled “The Phoenix Rises,” is described as follows:

On this week’s program, the Cinderella story of Trevor Murdoch is in the forefront as he faces the Words Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis in a battle for respect. Trevor Murdoch is looking for a full-time contract with he National Wrestling Alliance and The National Treasure Nick Aldis wants to prove his place as the greatest man to ever hold the #TenPoundsOfGold.

The Rock N Roll Express are poised for one more shot at The NWA World Tag Team Championships in the coming weeks of #NWAPowerrr and they speak about their mission to become 9-Time NWA World Tag Team Champions. The reigning champion The Wild Cards aren’t taking this challenge lightly and make it clear in this episode what will happen when that match happens.

The on-going war between former best friends explodes in a huge tag team match as reigning NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kay teams with Ashley Vox to take on her former best friend Marti Belle and the incomparable Thunder Rosa.

From out of nowhere a new phenom has taken NWA Powerrr by storm. His name… The Question Mark. He returns to action against Ricky Starks.