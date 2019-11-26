NWA Powerrr Episode 8 Livestream Online

– The livestream video for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is online. You can see the video below. This week’s episode, titled “Step Into The Fire,” is described as follows:

Make sure you hit that like button as NWA Powerrr brings you a very special edition Episode 8 called “Step Into The Fire”. With the National Wrestling Alliance returning to Atlanta on December 14th with the INTO THE FIRE PPV Event, we find out tonight who will face Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. We want to hear who you think should get the shot – use #NWAPowerrr on all social media.

Also on this broadcast, we hear for the very first time from Melina after her shocking debut on NWA Powerrr Episode 7. She sits down with Joe Galli to talk about her return to pro wrestling, why she came to the National Wrestling Alliance and what her plans are for Thunder Rosa and Marti Bell.

Also on this episode of NWA Powerrr, we take you behind the scenes of Thunder Rosa’s first pro MMA fight for Combates America in San Antonio Texas. This is never before seen footage from her training and.what it was like in her locker room after the fight.

Plus on this show The Question Mark is action in an empty arena match with one of the most unique stipulations ever unearthed for pro wrestling.

You’ll also learn of not only the main event for #IntoTheFire but also other key matches for the December 14th Event.