Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Tag Team Title Match, Tribute for Austin Idol
January 2, 2024 | Posted by
– NWA kicks off 2024 with a new episode of NWA Powerrr later tonight at 6:05 pm on the official NWA YouTube channel. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* NWA President Billy Corgan leads a tribute to Austin Idol.
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma (c) vs. The Fixers
* Joe Alonzo vs. Alex Misery
* Storm Thomas vs. Magic Jake Dumas vs. Anthony Catena
This Tuesday #NWApowerrr
605
YouTube 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/VvHySjF3Kt
— Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) December 31, 2023
