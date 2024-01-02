– NWA kicks off 2024 with a new episode of NWA Powerrr later tonight at 6:05 pm on the official NWA YouTube channel. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA President Billy Corgan leads a tribute to Austin Idol.

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma (c) vs. The Fixers

* Joe Alonzo vs. Alex Misery

* Storm Thomas vs. Magic Jake Dumas vs. Anthony Catena