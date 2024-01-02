wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Tag Team Title Match, Tribute for Austin Idol

January 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 1-02-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA kicks off 2024 with a new episode of NWA Powerrr later tonight at 6:05 pm on the official NWA YouTube channel. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA President Billy Corgan leads a tribute to Austin Idol.
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma (c) vs. The Fixers
* Joe Alonzo vs. Alex Misery
* Storm Thomas vs. Magic Jake Dumas vs. Anthony Catena

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading