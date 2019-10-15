NWA Powerrr Lineup for Tonight: Aron Stevens Debuts

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr. The show will be streaming on NWA’s YouTube and Facebook channels. The show starts at 6:05 pm EST.

* The debut of Aron Stevens

* Ricky Starks vs. Trevor Murdoch

* Colt Cabana & Ken Anderson vs. Sal Rinauro & Jordan Kingsley

* NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay vs. Ashley Vox

* NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards vs. Eddie Kingston & Homicide

* NWA National Champion James Storm and more are set to appear