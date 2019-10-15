wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Lineup for Tonight: Aron Stevens Debuts

October 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr. The show will be streaming on NWA’s YouTube and Facebook channels. The show starts at 6:05 pm EST.

* The debut of Aron Stevens
* Ricky Starks vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Colt Cabana & Ken Anderson vs. Sal Rinauro & Jordan Kingsley
* NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay vs. Ashley Vox
* NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards vs. Eddie Kingston & Homicide
* NWA National Champion James Storm and more are set to appear

