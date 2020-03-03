wrestling / News
Lineup for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Two Title Matches Set
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced the following matchups for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr. The show debuts on NWA’s YouTube channel tonight at 6:05 pm EST.
* NWA Champion Nick Aldis and his Crockett Cup PPV challenger Marty Scurll are set to appear
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: James Storm & Eli Drake (c) vs. The Bouncers
* NWA TV Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Zicky Dice
#NWAPowerrr | Episode 20
"Stand and Defend"
Be one of the first and watch the debut tonight at 6:05pm ET or on demand anytime!https://t.co/IrLdmjKSoo
Storm & Drake vs. Bouncers – Tag Title Match
Ricky Starks vs. Zicky Dice – TV Title Match
plus Nick Aldis & Marty Scurll
RT! pic.twitter.com/87wdYwRKAZ
— NWA (@nwa) March 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him
- Jon Moxley Open to Giving Cody Rhodes An AEW Title Shot Despite Stipulation
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’