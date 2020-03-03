wrestling / News

Lineup for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Two Title Matches Set

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 3-03-2020

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced the following matchups for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr. The show debuts on NWA’s YouTube channel tonight at 6:05 pm EST.

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis and his Crockett Cup PPV challenger Marty Scurll are set to appear
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: James Storm & Eli Drake (c) vs. The Bouncers
* NWA TV Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Zicky Dice

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading