NWA Powerrr Lineup for Tonight: National Title Qualifier, Trevor Murdoch Wants Revenge

– NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. NWA and Joe Galli announced the following lineup for tonight’s card:

* National Title Qualifier: JTG vs. El Rudo vs. Fred Rosser

* Special Exhibition: Sal Rinauro & Danny Deals vs. PJ Hawks

* Melina vs. Jennacide vs. Kenzie Paige

* Trevor Murdoch promises revenge against Nick Aldis

The show airs tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST.

.@TheRealTMurdoch was emotional last week after failing to capture the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship at #WhenOurShadowsFall. After a week to let reality set in, find out how he feels tonight on #NWAPowerrr. Watch tonight at 6:05p on @FiteTV:

