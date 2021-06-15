wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Lineup for Tonight: National Title Qualifier, Trevor Murdoch Wants Revenge
– NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. NWA and Joe Galli announced the following lineup for tonight’s card:
* National Title Qualifier: JTG vs. El Rudo vs. Fred Rosser
* Special Exhibition: Sal Rinauro & Danny Deals vs. PJ Hawks
* Melina vs. Jennacide vs. Kenzie Paige
* Trevor Murdoch promises revenge against Nick Aldis
The show airs tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST.
