wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Lineup for Tonight: Nick Aldis Offers Ultimatum to Trevor Murdoch
– NWA is back with a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* Nick Aldis offers an ultimatum to Trevor Murdoch
* JR Kratos vs. Sal Rinauro
* Thunder Rosa and Kamille meet in a summit to clear the air.
⚡️An ultimatum will be offered.
TOMORROW ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF #NWAPOWERRR:@RealNickAldis offers @TheRealTMurdoch an ultimatum.
Kratos v. Sal
Thunder Rosa and Kamille meet in a summit to clear the air.
+ much more
EXCLUSIVELY on #FITE– 6:05pm ET
🎟️ https://t.co/UdJPrxV4JX pic.twitter.com/Zjw4jqBzeT
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
“I am very very interested about the TV title situation between @DaBlackPope and @PlanetTyrus ” – @AronsThoughts on what he’s looking forward to seeing on #NWAPowerrr…and some dirty laundry on his tag team partner @Jr_KRATOS
Next episode airs tomorrow 6:05 ET only on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/klVCfopMXF
— NWA (@nwa) April 26, 2021
Many years in the making, it finally happens. Tomorrow night 6:05pm I defend my @nwa World’s Television Championship against @tyrus on @FiteTV. This one’s gonna pack a punch, for Tyrus that is! ~PHS#NWAPope #NWA #NWAPowerrr #NationalWrestlingAlliance #WhenOurShadowsFall #FITE pic.twitter.com/Na0Yi3xZaC
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) April 27, 2021
Plus, here’s a quick recap for last week’s episode 25:
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Poke Fun At WWE Trash Bag Incident In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)
- Chelsea Green Responds To Fan Suggesting She Should Marry Matt Cardona On Impact
- New Details on Kalisto & Wesley Blake’s Backstage Status Before WWE Releases
- Bret Hart on Refusing to Win the IC Title From The Rock, Says Triple H ‘Wanted to Ruin’ The Rock