NWA Powerrr Lineup for Tonight: Nick Aldis Offers Ultimatum to Trevor Murdoch

– NWA is back with a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Nick Aldis offers an ultimatum to Trevor Murdoch

* JR Kratos vs. Sal Rinauro

* Thunder Rosa and Kamille meet in a summit to clear the air.

⚡️An ultimatum will be offered. TOMORROW ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF #NWAPOWERRR:@RealNickAldis offers @TheRealTMurdoch an ultimatum.

Kratos v. Sal

Thunder Rosa and Kamille meet in a summit to clear the air.

+ much more EXCLUSIVELY on #FITE– 6:05pm ET 🎟️ https://t.co/UdJPrxV4JX pic.twitter.com/Zjw4jqBzeT — FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021

“I am very very interested about the TV title situation between @DaBlackPope and @PlanetTyrus ” – @AronsThoughts on what he’s looking forward to seeing on #NWAPowerrr…and some dirty laundry on his tag team partner @Jr_KRATOS

Next episode airs tomorrow 6:05 ET only on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/klVCfopMXF — NWA (@nwa) April 26, 2021

Plus, here’s a quick recap for last week’s episode 25: