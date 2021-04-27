wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Lineup for Tonight: Nick Aldis Offers Ultimatum to Trevor Murdoch

April 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr, Billy Corgan

– NWA is back with a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Nick Aldis offers an ultimatum to Trevor Murdoch
* JR Kratos vs. Sal Rinauro
* Thunder Rosa and Kamille meet in a summit to clear the air.

Plus, here’s a quick recap for last week’s episode 25:

