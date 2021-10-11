wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Mickie James To Make Major Announcement, More
NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV, and the show is set to feature a major announcement from Mickie James, Tyrus vs. Jordan Clearwater in a TV title match, and much more.
Here’s the full NWA Powerrr lineup:
* Mickie James makes a special announcement
* NWA TV Title Match: Tyrus (c) vs. Jordan Clearwater
* Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Kratos & Aron Stevens vs. The End
* Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Hawx Aerie vs. Sal Rinauro & Mims
* Kamille & Thom Latimer address Strictly Business
* Kylie Rae, Chelsea Green, and Melina in a Podium Spotlight
* James Storm makes his argument
Mickie is Making 🌊 everywhere she goes.
🔊 TOMORROW on #NWAPowerrr
💥@MickieJames has a MAJOR announcement
💥Many spectacular Podium Spotlight
💥Semi-Final Tag Tourney
and MORE!
[ TOMORROW | ONLY on #FITE | https://t.co/TP3ZrQowzy ] pic.twitter.com/RDdAautX0B
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 11, 2021
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- D-Von Dudley Says He Doesn’t Do Business With Bully Ray Anymore
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family
- Karrion Kross On Making the Transition From NXT To WWE Main Roster, Idea Behind Wearing a Mask
- CM Punk On Whether He Thinks He’s Made AEW More Legitimate, What He’s Missed Most About Wrestling