Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Mickie James To Make Major Announcement, More

October 11, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Mickie James NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV, and the show is set to feature a major announcement from Mickie James, Tyrus vs. Jordan Clearwater in a TV title match, and much more.

Here’s the full NWA Powerrr lineup:

* Mickie James makes a special announcement
* NWA TV Title Match: Tyrus (c) vs. Jordan Clearwater
* Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Kratos & Aron Stevens vs. The End
* Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Hawx Aerie vs. Sal Rinauro & Mims
* Kamille & Thom Latimer address Strictly Business
* Kylie Rae, Chelsea Green, and Melina in a Podium Spotlight
* James Storm makes his argument

