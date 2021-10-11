Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Mickie James To Make Major Announcement, More

NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV, and the show is set to feature a major announcement from Mickie James, Tyrus vs. Jordan Clearwater in a TV title match, and much more.

Here’s the full NWA Powerrr lineup:

* Mickie James makes a special announcement

* NWA TV Title Match: Tyrus (c) vs. Jordan Clearwater

* Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Kratos & Aron Stevens vs. The End

* Semi-Final Tag Team Tournament: Hawx Aerie vs. Sal Rinauro & Mims

* Kamille & Thom Latimer address Strictly Business

* Kylie Rae, Chelsea Green, and Melina in a Podium Spotlight

* James Storm makes his argument