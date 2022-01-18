NWA Powerrr Lineup: Mike Knox & Matt Cardona to Make a Statement, More

– NWA has announced he card for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The show airs on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the lineup:

* Taryn Terrell attempts to make peace With Jennacide and Paola Blaze

* May Valentine speaks with Kamille and Kiera Hogan

* Mike Knox and Matt Cardona make a statement

* Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater vs. Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx)

* Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango & JTG) vs. Ill Begotten (Captain Yuma & Rush Freeman)

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Melina

* Allysin Kay vs. Kylie Rae