NWA Powerrr Lineup: Mike Knox & Matt Cardona to Make a Statement, More
January 18, 2022
– NWA has announced he card for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The show airs on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the lineup:
* Taryn Terrell attempts to make peace With Jennacide and Paola Blaze
* May Valentine speaks with Kamille and Kiera Hogan
* Mike Knox and Matt Cardona make a statement
* Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater vs. Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx)
* Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango & JTG) vs. Ill Begotten (Captain Yuma & Rush Freeman)
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Melina
* Allysin Kay vs. Kylie Rae
