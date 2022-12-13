wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Champions Series First Round Kicks Off
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature the Champions series. Here’s the updated lineup
* Champions Series First Round: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx
* Champions Series First Round: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana
* Champions Series First Round: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane
* Champions Series First Round: Dax Draper and Mims vs. Rhett Titus and Trevor Murdoch
💥Team Gold’s Last Bastion @ColbyCorino vs Team Rebelion’s Country Gentleman @AjCazana! pic.twitter.com/NXikI6NVgm
— NWA (@nwa) December 13, 2022
💥Team Rock n’ Roll’s Illbegotten @AlexT902 vs Team Pretty’s Southern Stomper @LukeHawx504! pic.twitter.com/TIYUhLhCsu
— NWA (@nwa) December 13, 2022
The #ChampionsSeries continues on #NWAPOWERRR! 8 teams battle for points… the team that wins it all gets to call their title shots at a time of their choosing!
👊 #NWAPowerrr
📺 FIRST on FITE Tuesdays.
💥 FREE on YouTube Fridays.
⏰ 6:05pm EST
🔥 Wrestling as it’s meant to be. pic.twitter.com/s5uT4opfgU
— NWA (@nwa) December 13, 2022
