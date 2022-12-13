NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Champions Series First Round Kicks Off

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature the Champions series. Here’s the updated lineup

* Champions Series First Round: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx

* Champions Series First Round: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana

* Champions Series First Round: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane

* Champions Series First Round: Dax Draper and Mims vs. Rhett Titus and Trevor Murdoch