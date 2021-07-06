NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Matches Scheduled

– NWA Powerrr is back on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the updated card:

* NWA TV Championship Match: The Pope (c) vs. Sal Rinauro

* NWA National Championship Match: JTG vs. Chris Adonis (Winner will determine new champion)

* Thunder Rosa and Skye Blue vs Kylie Rae and Serena Deeb

* Hawx Aerie and El Rudo vs La Rebelion and mystery partner

