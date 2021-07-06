wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Matches Scheduled
– NWA Powerrr is back on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the updated card:
* NWA TV Championship Match: The Pope (c) vs. Sal Rinauro
* NWA National Championship Match: JTG vs. Chris Adonis (Winner will determine new champion)
* Thunder Rosa and Skye Blue vs Kylie Rae and Serena Deeb
* Hawx Aerie and El Rudo vs La Rebelion and mystery partner
🗺️They are on a quest for gold.
⏫ @nwa hits you with a #SuperPowerrr tonight on #FITE.
Sal vs. Pope
Rosa/Blue vs. Rae/Deeb
Aerie/Rudo vs. Rebellion/???
JTG vs. Adonis
Hear about The Champion's Series.
And more
6:05pm | Only $4.99 a month!
👉🏽 Join now: https://t.co/DyHtccSzFl pic.twitter.com/w2W3pLIWbh
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 6, 2021
.@ChrisAdonis has @Thomas_Latimer_ & #StriclyBusiness as his "insurance policy" for tomorrow's match, but @Jtg1284 has some backup in @realfredrosser as well.
Tune in to #NWAPowerrr on @FiteTV to see who will become NWA National Heavyweight Champion.
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/bqyVYCHqqR
— NWA (@nwa) July 5, 2021
Last week on #NWAPowerrr @ColbyCorino senselessly ruined @SalRinauro's chance at facing off against @DaBlackPope for the NWA Television Championship.
When will Sal be back & ready for his well-earned title shot?
Tune into @FiteTV this week to find out!
👉https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/BxG6F53RyL
— NWA (@nwa) July 5, 2021
.@mechvwolf & @Bestia666tj made another strong statement last week about their experience so far in the NWA.
They want to end the "mockery" of the titles held by @AronsThoughts and @Jr_KRATOS.
Watch #NWAPowerrr to find out what's next.
👉https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/MfqyFaHQMc
— NWA (@nwa) July 5, 2021
🏆Who will taste @nwa championship gold?
Tomorrow night at 6:05pm on a brand new ⚡️#NWAPowerrr, @Jtg1284 and @ChrisAdonis clash to determine the National Heavyweight Champion.
👀 See this and so much more, exclusively on #FITE.
🚨 Subscribe: https://t.co/7wHlfQzNWw pic.twitter.com/1aF4hZEuNN
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 5, 2021
