NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Matches Scheduled

July 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr

– NWA Powerrr is back on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s the updated card:

* NWA TV Championship Match: The Pope (c) vs. Sal Rinauro
* NWA National Championship Match: JTG vs. Chris Adonis (Winner will determine new champion)
* Thunder Rosa and Skye Blue vs Kylie Rae and Serena Deeb
* Hawx Aerie and El Rudo vs La Rebelion and mystery partner

