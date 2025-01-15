wrestling / News

This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Online

January 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr 1-14-25 Image Credit: NWA

The livestream for this week’s NWA Powerrr is now online. You can see the stream below for the show, airing on Twitter, which is described as follows:

“It’s 6:05e! It’s time for WRESTLING! It’s time for NWA POWERRR!

NWA President William Patrick Corgan has a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!

Plus, Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige is in tag team action with her sister Kylie!”

