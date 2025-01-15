wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Online
January 14, 2025 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s NWA Powerrr is now online. You can see the stream below for the show, airing on Twitter, which is described as follows:
“It’s 6:05e! It’s time for WRESTLING! It’s time for NWA POWERRR!
NWA President William Patrick Corgan has a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!
Plus, Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige is in tag team action with her sister Kylie!”
