NWA Powerrr To Air New Episodes On The CW App Starting Next Month
NWA Powerrr will bring new episodes to The CW app beginning in February. The NWA announced on Thursday that new episodes will appear on the app starting February 6th, with new episodes available each week.
The full announcement reads:
https://www.cwtv.com/shows/nwa-powerrr/
We are thrilled to announce that all-new NWA programming will appear on @TheCwApp starting February 6th!
The app is available in all AppStores, streaming devices and viewable in your browser!
If you haven’t already seen what @thecw is building on this platform, there’s no… pic.twitter.com/4DotdPLev8
— NWA (@nwa) January 11, 2024
