NWA Powerrr Preview: Judais vs. James Storm, Lady Frost vs. Kylie Rae

– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Tonight’s card features James Storm vs. Judais, Lady Frost vs. Kylie Rae, and more. Here’s the scheduled lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr:

* Nick Aldis & Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis

* James Storm vs. Judais with Jim Mitchell

* Lucha Scramble Match: La Rebellion vs. The Illbegotten vs. Marshe Rockett & Slice Boogie

* Kylie Rae vs. Lady Frost

* Trevor Murdoch discusses title plans

* Kamille responds to Melina

* Aron Stevens and Kratos discuss their upcoming tag team title tournament match

* Mims & Sal Rinauro, Hawx Aerie speak on their upcoming tag team title tournament match