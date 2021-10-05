wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Preview: Judais vs. James Storm, Lady Frost vs. Kylie Rae
– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Tonight’s card features James Storm vs. Judais, Lady Frost vs. Kylie Rae, and more. Here’s the scheduled lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr:
* Nick Aldis & Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis
* James Storm vs. Judais with Jim Mitchell
* Lucha Scramble Match: La Rebellion vs. The Illbegotten vs. Marshe Rockett & Slice Boogie
* Kylie Rae vs. Lady Frost
* Trevor Murdoch discusses title plans
* Kamille responds to Melina
* Aron Stevens and Kratos discuss their upcoming tag team title tournament match
* Mims & Sal Rinauro, Hawx Aerie speak on their upcoming tag team title tournament match
It’s #NWAPowerrr day! Tune in tonight at 6:05pm est only on @FiteTV for all @nwa action!!! pic.twitter.com/N0oI857SBq
— *AllDay* Marshe' Rockett (@MarsheRockett) October 5, 2021
