– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts on X (formerly Twitter) later today at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s announced lineup:

* NWA World TV Title Match: Max the Impaler (c) with Father James Mitchell vs. Mr. Grimm

* Liberty Bell Brawl 2: Blunt Force Trauma with Aron Stevens vs. The Immortals (Odinson & Kratos)

* NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Page vs. TBA