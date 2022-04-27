NWA Powerrr Results 04.26.22: La Rebelion vs. The Briscoes, Homicide vs. Rhett Titus

NWA aired a new episode of PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with two title matches including the NWA Tag Team Championships. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Cardona Family (without Matt Cardona) spoke about wanting more gold.

* Nick Aldis def. Jordan Clearwater

* NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) def. Rhett Titus

* Angelina Love signs with NWA.

* Mickie James wants to face Kamille.

* Trevor Murdoch def. Aron Stevens

* Jax Dane cuts a promo.

* Angelina Love def. Tootie Lynn

* Mims was set to take part in the Tyrus Slam Challenge, but instead Thom Latimer and Kamille cut a promo.

* NWA Tag Team Championships: La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c) defeated The Briscoes

This tag match ruled so much!!

A very good episode of Powerrr tonight.

La Rebelión are still the champs!