NWA Powerrr Results 04.26.22: La Rebelion vs. The Briscoes, Homicide vs. Rhett Titus

April 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Powerrr Image Credit: NWA

NWA aired a new episode of PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with two title matches including the NWA Tag Team Championships. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Cardona Family (without Matt Cardona) spoke about wanting more gold.
* Nick Aldis def. Jordan Clearwater
* NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) def. Rhett Titus
* Angelina Love signs with NWA.
* Mickie James wants to face Kamille.
* Trevor Murdoch def. Aron Stevens
* Jax Dane cuts a promo.
* Angelina Love def. Tootie Lynn
* Mims was set to take part in the Tyrus Slam Challenge, but instead Thom Latimer and Kamille cut a promo.
* NWA Tag Team Championships: La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c) defeated The Briscoes

