NWA Powerrr Results 04.26.22: La Rebelion vs. The Briscoes, Homicide vs. Rhett Titus
NWA aired a new episode of PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with two title matches including the NWA Tag Team Championships. Here are results, via Fightful:
* The Cardona Family (without Matt Cardona) spoke about wanting more gold.
* Nick Aldis def. Jordan Clearwater
* NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) def. Rhett Titus
* Angelina Love signs with NWA.
* Mickie James wants to face Kamille.
* Trevor Murdoch def. Aron Stevens
* Jax Dane cuts a promo.
* Angelina Love def. Tootie Lynn
* Mims was set to take part in the Tyrus Slam Challenge, but instead Thom Latimer and Kamille cut a promo.
* NWA Tag Team Championships: La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c) defeated The Briscoes
This tag match ruled so much!!
A very good episode of Powerrr tonight.
La Rebelión are still the champs!👏🏻👏🏻@Bestia666tj @mechvwolf #NWAPowerrr
▶ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/MlkH3h5YyX
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 26, 2022
The First Family of @nwa 💛🖤@isThatVsK @bookmikeknox pic.twitter.com/eiCIxQfCN7
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 26, 2022
Did everyone get a chance to catch @nwa tonight on @FiteTV?! I had some fun in the ring with @TheTootieLynn 😉 #NWAPowerrr #NWA #NWAUSA pic.twitter.com/y4644Aw9zS
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) April 27, 2022
This was a GREAT match!! Jordan Freakin’ Clearwater is a star in the making and came one top rope move away from winning this! Let’s try this again in another 6 months, there might be a different outcome!! 👏👏💪 @nwa #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/6k8EBcsk4z
— Devyn Dowling (@Devynd19) April 27, 2022
CUTTER!! Homicide is STILL Junior Heavyweight Champ! #NWAPowerrr
▶ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/3LrB70oDS6
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 26, 2022
