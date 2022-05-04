NWA Powerrr Results 05.03.22: Mickie James vs. Kenzie Paige In Main Event

NWA aired a new episode of PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with Mickie James battling Kenzie Paige in the main event. Here are results, via F4WOnline:

* Aron Stevens announces his retirement. May Valentine cries and invites him to Brazil, but he turns her down.

* Nick Aldis def. Mike Bennett

* The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky & Jay Bradley) vs. The Rude Dudes (Jamie Stanley & El Rudo)

* Da Pope said he’s not slowing down after losing to Matt Cardona.

* Mims wins the Tyrus Slam challenge on his third try and will challenge for the TV title.

* Matt Taven wants to fight Matt Cardona, but plans to wrestle Judias first.

* Billy Corgan announced a six-man tag team match for next week: Harry Smith, Doug Williams & Nick Aldis vs. The Cardonas

* Mickie James def. Kenzie Paige