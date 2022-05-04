wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 05.03.22: Mickie James vs. Kenzie Paige In Main Event
NWA aired a new episode of PowerrrSurge last night on FITE, with Mickie James battling Kenzie Paige in the main event. Here are results, via F4WOnline:
* Aron Stevens announces his retirement. May Valentine cries and invites him to Brazil, but he turns her down.
* Nick Aldis def. Mike Bennett
* The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky & Jay Bradley) vs. The Rude Dudes (Jamie Stanley & El Rudo)
* Da Pope said he’s not slowing down after losing to Matt Cardona.
* Mims wins the Tyrus Slam challenge on his third try and will challenge for the TV title.
* Matt Taven wants to fight Matt Cardona, but plans to wrestle Judias first.
* Billy Corgan announced a six-man tag team match for next week: Harry Smith, Doug Williams & Nick Aldis vs. The Cardonas
* Mickie James def. Kenzie Paige
.@MattTaven wants a shot at the 10 pounds of gold!
LFG!! #NWAPowerrr
▶ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/SdzjoxlHUe
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 3, 2022
That split kick. 👀 @MickieJames #NWAPowerrr
▶ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/ohvrRMVLaR
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 3, 2022
I'm TELLING you, Big Strong Mims is THAT DUDE! #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/EedBMaD4F7
— 💤ak🥱 (@smarkmouth) May 3, 2022