NWA Powerrr Results 05.31.22: Homicide Defends His NWA Junior Heavyweight Title

NWA aired a new episode of Powerrr last night on FITE, continuing the build to the Alwayz Ready PPV later this month. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Colby Corino cut a promo.

* Matt Vine def. Eric Jackson.

* The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) & Danny Dealz cut a promo.

* NWA aired a video about Matt Cardona’s recent arm injury and said they expect him to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis on June 11. There’s no word on if the video was made before Cardona announced he needed surgery.

* Thom Latimer def. Rhett Titus

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) def. Colby Corino