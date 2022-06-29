wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 06.28.22: Tag Titles On The Line
The NWA held a new episode of Powerrr last night on FITE, with the NWA Tag Team titles defended in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestlezone):
* Chelsea Green and Max The Impaler def. Jennacide and Missa Kate
* PJ Hawx def. Gustavo Aguilar and Sal The Pal
* Rodney Mack (w/ Aron Stevens) def. Anthony Andrews
* Lucha Rules Match for the NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith and Doug Williams) (c) def. La Rebelion
Some highlights from this week's episode of @nwa Powerrr ⚡️ 📸 pic.twitter.com/5msp1SHBep
— Hiban (@hee_bawn) June 28, 2022
And STILL!@DougWilliamsUK @DBSmithjr #NWAPowerrr ⚡ #KnoxOut pic.twitter.com/6iBgQ1cgbY
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 28, 2022
Still gunning for that Junior Heavyweight
Championship. @pj_hawx #NWAPowerrr ⚡ #KnoxOut
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/7hsO51EAi3
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 28, 2022
