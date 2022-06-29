NWA Powerrr Results 06.28.22: Tag Titles On The Line

The NWA held a new episode of Powerrr last night on FITE, with the NWA Tag Team titles defended in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestlezone):

* Chelsea Green and Max The Impaler def. Jennacide and Missa Kate

* PJ Hawx def. Gustavo Aguilar and Sal The Pal

* Rodney Mack (w/ Aron Stevens) def. Anthony Andrews

* Lucha Rules Match for the NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith and Doug Williams) (c) def. La Rebelion