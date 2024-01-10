NWA Powerrr Results 1.9.24: EC3 Defends World Title, More

The World Title was on the line on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from Tuesdays show below (per Fightful) as well as the full video:

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered def. Missa Kate & Ruthie Jay

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Samantha Starr

* Thom Latimer cuts a promo and said he wanted a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

* Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch def. The Country Gentlemen

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 def. Jax Dane