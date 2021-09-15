wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: #1 Contender’s Match, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a #1 contender for the NWA TV Championship crowned and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch meet face-to-face and shake hands.
“…it was the honor of my life to be the Worlds Champion!” – @RealNickAldis
— NWA (@nwa) September 14, 2021
* NWA Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos def. El Rudo & Jamie Stanley
* Kratos & Stevens speak after their victory
* James Storm confronts James Mitchell & Judais
* Marti Belle def. Paola Blaze
* Kamille attacks Melina
* Da Pope says he’s coming for Trevor Murdoch
* Chelsea Green continues to transform into the hot mess
😳Whoa! @ImChelseaGreen is a hot mess!
— NWA (@nwa) September 14, 2021
* Kiera Hogan wants to speak with Mickie James
* Number One Contenders Match For NWA TV Title: Jordan Clearwater def. Mystery Man and Jeremiah Plunkett
It’s pandemonium as @NWA_MysteryMan, @ClearLikeWater1, and @Plunkitis do battle for the right to become #1 contender to the World Television Title!
— NWA (@nwa) September 14, 2021
* Jax Dane punches Crimson during their Slap Fight. Strictly Business attack Trevor Murdoch. Da Pope, James Storm and Judais also come out leading to a big brawl.
This one isn’t about titles.
It’s about HUMILIATION as former War Kings @TheJaxDane and @Crimson square off with @TheRealTMurdoch as the special official!
But WHAT is going on? Tune in to find out.
— NWA (@nwa) September 14, 2021
