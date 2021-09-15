NWA Powerrr Results: #1 Contender’s Match, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a #1 contender for the NWA TV Championship crowned and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch meet face-to-face and shake hands.

* NWA Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos def. El Rudo & Jamie Stanley

* Kratos & Stevens speak after their victory

* James Storm confronts James Mitchell & Judais

* Marti Belle def. Paola Blaze

* Kamille attacks Melina

* Da Pope says he’s coming for Trevor Murdoch

* Chelsea Green continues to transform into the hot mess

* Kiera Hogan wants to speak with Mickie James

* Number One Contenders Match For NWA TV Title: Jordan Clearwater def. Mystery Man and Jeremiah Plunkett

* Jax Dane punches Crimson during their Slap Fight. Strictly Business attack Trevor Murdoch. Da Pope, James Storm and Judais also come out leading to a big brawl.