NWA Powerrr Results 10.11.22: #1 Contenders Determined, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday and saw the crowning of two new #1 contenders. You can see the full results from the show, which aired in FITE TV, below per WZ:
* The Hex def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova
* Homicide did an interview and denied he’s turning into a hothead bad guy and said he would do what it takes to keep his title.
* Question Mark II cut a promo ahead of his first match saying he wants to honor his brother, his brother’s memory, and his country.
* Question Mark II def. KC Roxx
* Matt Cardona did an interview vowing to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Hard Times 3 no matter who he had to pin.
* NWA National Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dak Draper def. Chris Adonis and Thrillbilly Silas
* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: KiLynn King def. Taya Valkyrie
