NWA Powerrr Results 11.02.21: Kamille Retains Women’s Title, Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis Team Up
A new episode of NWA Powerrrr aired on FITE last night with the second part of By Any Means Necessary, with a title match and more. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Crimson cut a promo
* Tim Storm cuts a promo
* No DQ: Tim Storm def. Jaden Roller
* NWA Women’s Championship (2 Out Of 3 Falls): Kamille (c) def. Kenzie Paige
* Nick Aldis interrupts Kamille’s birthday celebration
* Trevor Murdoch & Nick Aldis def. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis
* Cage Match: Jax Dane def. Crimson
