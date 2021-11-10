NWA Powerrr Results 11.02.21: Kamille Retains Women’s Title, Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis Team Up

A new episode of NWA Powerrrr aired on FITE last night with the second part of By Any Means Necessary, with a title match and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Crimson cut a promo

* Tim Storm cuts a promo

* No DQ: Tim Storm def. Jaden Roller

* NWA Women’s Championship (2 Out Of 3 Falls): Kamille (c) def. Kenzie Paige

* Nick Aldis interrupts Kamille’s birthday celebration

* Trevor Murdoch & Nick Aldis def. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis

* Cage Match: Jax Dane def. Crimson