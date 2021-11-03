wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Results 11.02.21: NWA Women’s Tag Titles Defended, The OGK Make Their NWA Debut

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
A new episode of NWA Powerrrr aired on FITE last night with the first part of By Any Means Necessary, as well as an NWA Women’s tag title match. It also included the debut of the OGK, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, who were previously in ROH. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Jax Dane cuts a promo

– The Pope cut a promo and was interrupted by Colby Corino

– The Pope def. Colby Corino

– The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky & Jay Bradley) def. The Ill Begotten (Captain YUMA & Rush Freeman)

– The Fixers said they would take on anyone. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) appeared.

– The OGK def. The Fixers

– James Mitchell cut a promo

– Judais def. Sal Rinauro

– NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) def. Tootie Lynn & Thunder Kitty

– Cyon def. Mims

